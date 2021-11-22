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FRAUDCI Suggests If Data Shows That Americans May Need Boosters Every Six Months Or a year: “We’ll do it"
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60 views • November 22, 2021
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Surely the Sheeple must be starting to see through this nonsense? A so called virus that never goes away!
Surely the Sheeple must be starting to see through this nonsense? A so called virus that never goes away!
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