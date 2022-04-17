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IDIOCRACY: Government By The Retarded for the Retarded of the Retarded
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970 views • April 17, 2022
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Five Laws of Stupidity: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3O9FFrLpinQ (video)
Elon Musk Is No Longer Largest Twitter Shareholder:
https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/elon-musk-twitter/card/elon-musk-is-no-longer-twitter-s-largest-shareholder-BNwzaP8JDQLlUc6yAJBb
Pandemic relief money spent on hotel, ballpark, ski slopes: https://apnews.com/article/covid-health-business-florida-new-york-1c54ec32b2e31ed10bb1628379763425
Secret Service Spends $30,000 a Month for Malibu Mansion to Protect Hunter Biden: https://abcnews.go.com/US/secret-service-paying-30k-month-malibu-mansion-protect/story?id=83821498
Rising crime in Los Angeles: "In my 34 years with LAPD I have never seen this type of criminal behavior," Capt. Jon Tippet. Five violent follow home robberies in last 48 hours. The latest VIDEO below shows thieves run over a woman to get her watch: https://twitter.com/JeffVaughn/status/1514065388564217857
Stunning Rise In Chicago Carjackings Leaves Lawmakers Scrambling:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/stunning-rise-chicago-carjackings-leaves-lawmakers-scrambling
Yellen to convene global food crisis:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-04-13/yellen-to-convene-global-food-crisis-gathering-as-costs-surge
Chinese Corn Planting:
https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-china-farming-idINL3N2WA256
Mexican Border Blockade Threatens To Leave US Supermarkets Without Produce Ahead Of Easter: https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/mexican-border-blockade-threatens-leave-us-supermarkets-without-produce-ahead-easter
LIVE WORLD PREMIERE: WATCH THE WATER: https://rumble.com/v10mnew-live-world-premiere-watch-the-water.html?fbclid=IwAR1qE56kBRHc8ga4JxnZLqt2NdxxPzZT_DONSmSjSrnACbBHQ86-KLApP1E
For Vaporizer I use:https://store.smoktech.com
For CBD I use https://indjuice.com
For organic nicotine I use https://kaisvirginvapor.com
April 22nd Free TCV Summit: https://tcvworkshop.com/
Controlled Demolition of The American Empire:
https://www.amazon.com/Controlled-Demolition-American-Empire/dp/B08M21XKJ5
Get Help With Additional Residencies:
https://www.tdvoffshore.com/
Anarchapulco Speech Replays: https://dollarvigilante.com/anarchapulco/
Affiliate link https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate (Earn money with TDV!)
Telegram Public Channel | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Subscribe to TCV: https://cryptovigilante.io
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here: https://help.dollarvigilante.com/article/98-official-tdv-sites-and-social-media
As video platforms shut us down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
DollarVigilante.tv: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY: https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry
Odysee: https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee
Bitchute: https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute
Brighteon: https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon
Rumble: https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: twitter.com/BerwickJeff
Lucy on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LucyB66336636/status/1409687068775641090
TDV Imposters: https://help.dollarvigilante.com/article/98-official-tdv-sites-and-social-media
The Lucy and Jeff Show
https://www.youtube.com/c/TheLucyJeffShow
TCV Free Summit: http://ow.ly/tHVG50IhOtK
Rare Seeds: https://www.rareseeds.com/
Intro vid: We The People: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kyFnLqJx-uU
Five Laws of Stupidity: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3O9FFrLpinQ (video)
Elon Musk Is No Longer Largest Twitter Shareholder:
https://www.wsj.com/livecoverage/elon-musk-twitter/card/elon-musk-is-no-longer-twitter-s-largest-shareholder-BNwzaP8JDQLlUc6yAJBb
Pandemic relief money spent on hotel, ballpark, ski slopes: https://apnews.com/article/covid-health-business-florida-new-york-1c54ec32b2e31ed10bb1628379763425
Secret Service Spends $30,000 a Month for Malibu Mansion to Protect Hunter Biden: https://abcnews.go.com/US/secret-service-paying-30k-month-malibu-mansion-protect/story?id=83821498
Rising crime in Los Angeles: "In my 34 years with LAPD I have never seen this type of criminal behavior," Capt. Jon Tippet. Five violent follow home robberies in last 48 hours. The latest VIDEO below shows thieves run over a woman to get her watch: https://twitter.com/JeffVaughn/status/1514065388564217857
Stunning Rise In Chicago Carjackings Leaves Lawmakers Scrambling:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/stunning-rise-chicago-carjackings-leaves-lawmakers-scrambling
Yellen to convene global food crisis:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-04-13/yellen-to-convene-global-food-crisis-gathering-as-costs-surge
Chinese Corn Planting:
https://www.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-china-farming-idINL3N2WA256
Mexican Border Blockade Threatens To Leave US Supermarkets Without Produce Ahead Of Easter: https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities/mexican-border-blockade-threatens-leave-us-supermarkets-without-produce-ahead-easter
LIVE WORLD PREMIERE: WATCH THE WATER: https://rumble.com/v10mnew-live-world-premiere-watch-the-water.html?fbclid=IwAR1qE56kBRHc8ga4JxnZLqt2NdxxPzZT_DONSmSjSrnACbBHQ86-KLApP1E
For Vaporizer I use:https://store.smoktech.com
For CBD I use https://indjuice.com
For organic nicotine I use https://kaisvirginvapor.com
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