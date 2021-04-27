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AUSTRALIAN GOV DOCUMENTS: VACCINE IS A POISON DISTRIBUTED BY UN CHIEF OF BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS
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120 views • April 27, 2021
COVID 19 IS A BIOLOGICAL WEAPON. THEY ADMIT TO IT IN THEIR GOVERNMENT DOCUMENTS... Somewhat of a slap in the face. This I am sure was not supposed to slip out. Share this. It is evidence of the Genocide that is going on.
Source: Sixth Sense
Source: Sixth Sense
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