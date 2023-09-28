For many of us we see what is happening in this country ranging from mental health issues to the Borden and our Spiritually Sickness we as a Nation need to face these. In this Episode I Speak about the republican debate what I saw and how we should see them.
(Video:https://rumble.com/v3lokxp-yahweh-and-americans.html)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.