ALEX JONES [3 of 4] Monday 6/20/22 • LEE STANAHAN - ASHLEY BIDEN'S DIARY, News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

BREAKING: SUPREMES FLEE DC AHEAD OF RULINGS ON ABORTION, GUN RIGHTS, MOREReports are pouring in that many of the justices of the highest court in the land have LEFT Washington just before the rulings on the most divisive issues in America are set to release! Tune in NOW!

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