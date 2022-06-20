ALEX JONES [3 of 4] Monday 6/20/22 • LEE STANAHAN - ASHLEY BIDEN'S DIARY, News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

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BREAKING: SUPREMES FLEE DC AHEAD OF RULINGS ON ABORTION, GUN RIGHTS, MOREReports are pouring in that many of the justices of the highest court in the land have LEFT Washington just before the rulings on the most divisive issues in America are set to release! Tune in NOW!
Watch & share this VITAL edition of the most banned broadcast in the world that’s loaded with cutting-edge analysis and special guests globalists DO NOT want you to hear!
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