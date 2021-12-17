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093 - Omicron, Vaccine Mandates, Freedom to Choose - Veith - What-s Up Prof - Ep93
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117 views • December 17, 2021
Episode 93: The hosts discuss the Omicron variant and what its influence is on the world.
President Biden made it clear that the aim for the new normal is to get everybody vaccinated. What does this have to do with liberty and conscience? The hosts look at what the Bible says on all of this.
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
US President Joe Biden media address on Omicron response
SABC News YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/XzFpXSCwQ6A
NIH Director: Omicron 'particularly contagious,' severity remains unknown
Fox News YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/385_5OOV8-M
Rand Paul responds to Anthony Fauci's 'I represent science' declaration
Fox News YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/jzn045EtcQc
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation 1 Feb 2021
eNC YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/KMTuG_dSOZQ
28 Nov 2021 Govt mulls mandatory vaccinations as 4th wave looms
News24 YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/srr7MR33guY
https://www.forbes.com/sites/masonbissada/2021/11/29/supreme-court-rejects-request-to-block-covid-19-vaccine-mandate-for-massachusetts-hospital-system/?sh=2f8bf6e05f2f
https://nypost.com/2021/11/30/greece-to-impose-monthly-fine-on-unvaccinated-adults-over-60/
https://www.republicworld.com/india-news/general-news/only-inoculated-people-can-buy-grocery-fuel-aurangabad-issues-order-to-boost-vaccination.html
https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/no-vaccination-no-ration-says-mp-govt-s-order-in-bid-to-achieve-inoculation-target-101637148098733.html
To download and share with the permission of ADAfrica visit: https://downloads.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit the Amazing Discoveries Africa website here: http://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
With Thanks to AD Africa for permitting the redistribution of this material via The Loud Cry on rumble.
Recommended reading: Patriarchs and Prophets - https://beta.egwwritings.org/book/b84
Book of Hebrews - Chapter 9 Worldly And Heavenly by Walter Veith
59m10s
Book of Hebrews - Chapter 9 Worldly And Heavenly by Walter Veith
The Loud Cry
What-s Up Prof - Episode 84 - Prophetic Brainstorming by Walter Veith & Martin Smith
2h02m15s
What-s Up Prof - Episode 84 - Prophetic Brainstorming by Walter Veith & Martin Smith
The Loud Cry
What-s Up Prof - Episode 81 - Grace Abounding by Walter Veith & Martin Smith
1h35m44s
What-s Up Prof - Episode 81 - Grace Abounding by Walter Veith & Martin Smith
The Loud Cry
What-s Up Prof - Episode 1 - American Election Campaign by Walter Veith & Martin Smith
28m01s
What-s Up Prof - Episode 1 - American Election Campaign by Walter Veith & Martin Smith
The Loud Cry
What-s Up Prof - Episode 54 - Apocalyptic Conspiracy by Walter Veith & Martin Smith
1h32m33s
What-s Up Prof - Episode 54 - Apocalyptic Conspiracy by Walter Veith & Martin Smith
The Loud Cry
What-s Up Prof - Episode 49 - Final Persecution by Walter Veith & Martin Smith
1h54m11s
What-s Up Prof - Episode 49 - Final Persecution by Walter Veith & Martin Smith
The Loud Cry
What-s Up Prof - Episode 22 - BLM- Amazon Synod- Freedom Sunday by Walter Veith & Martin Smith
1h29m51s
What-s Up Prof - Episode 22 - BLM- Amazon Synod- Freedom Sunday by Walter Veith & Martin Smith
The Loud Cry
What-s Up Prof - Episode 5 - Which Bible Part 1 by Walter Veith & Martin Smith
30m00s
What-s Up Prof - Episode 5 - Which Bible Part 1 by Walter Veith & Martin Smith
The Loud Cry
What-s Up Prof - Episode 16 - The Shaking by Walter Veith & Martin Smith
1h46m58s
What-s Up Prof - Episode 16 - The Shaking by Walter Veith & Martin Smith
The Loud Cry
What-s Up Prof - Episode 6 - Which Bible Part 2 by Walter Veith & Martin Smith
40m23s
What-s Up Prof - Episode 6 - Which Bible Part 2 by Walter Veith & Martin Smith
The Loud Cry
President Biden made it clear that the aim for the new normal is to get everybody vaccinated. What does this have to do with liberty and conscience? The hosts look at what the Bible says on all of this.
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
US President Joe Biden media address on Omicron response
SABC News YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/XzFpXSCwQ6A
NIH Director: Omicron 'particularly contagious,' severity remains unknown
Fox News YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/385_5OOV8-M
Rand Paul responds to Anthony Fauci's 'I represent science' declaration
Fox News YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/jzn045EtcQc
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation 1 Feb 2021
eNC YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/KMTuG_dSOZQ
28 Nov 2021 Govt mulls mandatory vaccinations as 4th wave looms
News24 YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/srr7MR33guY
https://www.forbes.com/sites/masonbissada/2021/11/29/supreme-court-rejects-request-to-block-covid-19-vaccine-mandate-for-massachusetts-hospital-system/?sh=2f8bf6e05f2f
https://nypost.com/2021/11/30/greece-to-impose-monthly-fine-on-unvaccinated-adults-over-60/
https://www.republicworld.com/india-news/general-news/only-inoculated-people-can-buy-grocery-fuel-aurangabad-issues-order-to-boost-vaccination.html
https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/no-vaccination-no-ration-says-mp-govt-s-order-in-bid-to-achieve-inoculation-target-101637148098733.html
To download and share with the permission of ADAfrica visit: https://downloads.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit the Amazing Discoveries Africa website here: http://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
With Thanks to AD Africa for permitting the redistribution of this material via The Loud Cry on rumble.
Recommended reading: Patriarchs and Prophets - https://beta.egwwritings.org/book/b84
Book of Hebrews - Chapter 9 Worldly And Heavenly by Walter Veith
59m10s
Book of Hebrews - Chapter 9 Worldly And Heavenly by Walter Veith
The Loud Cry
What-s Up Prof - Episode 84 - Prophetic Brainstorming by Walter Veith & Martin Smith
2h02m15s
What-s Up Prof - Episode 84 - Prophetic Brainstorming by Walter Veith & Martin Smith
The Loud Cry
What-s Up Prof - Episode 81 - Grace Abounding by Walter Veith & Martin Smith
1h35m44s
What-s Up Prof - Episode 81 - Grace Abounding by Walter Veith & Martin Smith
The Loud Cry
What-s Up Prof - Episode 1 - American Election Campaign by Walter Veith & Martin Smith
28m01s
What-s Up Prof - Episode 1 - American Election Campaign by Walter Veith & Martin Smith
The Loud Cry
What-s Up Prof - Episode 54 - Apocalyptic Conspiracy by Walter Veith & Martin Smith
1h32m33s
What-s Up Prof - Episode 54 - Apocalyptic Conspiracy by Walter Veith & Martin Smith
The Loud Cry
What-s Up Prof - Episode 49 - Final Persecution by Walter Veith & Martin Smith
1h54m11s
What-s Up Prof - Episode 49 - Final Persecution by Walter Veith & Martin Smith
The Loud Cry
What-s Up Prof - Episode 22 - BLM- Amazon Synod- Freedom Sunday by Walter Veith & Martin Smith
1h29m51s
What-s Up Prof - Episode 22 - BLM- Amazon Synod- Freedom Sunday by Walter Veith & Martin Smith
The Loud Cry
What-s Up Prof - Episode 5 - Which Bible Part 1 by Walter Veith & Martin Smith
30m00s
What-s Up Prof - Episode 5 - Which Bible Part 1 by Walter Veith & Martin Smith
The Loud Cry
What-s Up Prof - Episode 16 - The Shaking by Walter Veith & Martin Smith
1h46m58s
What-s Up Prof - Episode 16 - The Shaking by Walter Veith & Martin Smith
The Loud Cry
What-s Up Prof - Episode 6 - Which Bible Part 2 by Walter Veith & Martin Smith
40m23s
What-s Up Prof - Episode 6 - Which Bible Part 2 by Walter Veith & Martin Smith
The Loud Cry
Keywords
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