When Joan tried to tell us we just thought it was jive

She stood nearly six feet and weighed one eighty five

Kinda wide at the shoulder, those proportions were odd

So we started to wonder if she wasn't a broad (that's Big Mike)





Big Mike, Big Miike

Big black Mike (Big Mike)





He drifted into D.C. like a fabulous queen

(But don't piss him off cause he gets really mean)

Somebody said he came from Chicagoland

With those muscular arms and that big bony hand (that's Big Mike)





Big Mike, Big Miike

Big black Mike (Big Mike)





Nobody seemed to know how the children arrived

They just showed up one day, like a mail order bride

Barry prob'ly paid their parents a considerable sum

To stand back in the shadows and play like they were dumb (for Big Mike)





Big Mike, Big Miike

Big black Mike (Big Mike)





Then came the day when their chef walked in

And saw somethin' funny danglin' where it shouldn't-a been

All the search and rescue divers were too late to respond

And they found his lifeless body in a cold dark pond (near Big Mike)

Big Mike, Big Miike

Big black Mike (Big Mike)





Now you might say that all this is just a bad joke

And I'm bein' kinda hateful to these pitiful folk

But they murder little babies for the devil's money

And force it on the world along with sodomy

And all abominations that are evil and lewd

Whether she's a woman or a big strappin' dude (that's Big Mike)





Big Mike, Big Miike

Big black Mike (Big Mike)





Big Mike, Big Miike

Big black Mike (Big Mike)