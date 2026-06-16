© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When Joan tried to tell us we just thought it was jive
She stood nearly six feet and weighed one eighty five
Kinda wide at the shoulder, those proportions were odd
So we started to wonder if she wasn't a broad (that's Big Mike)
Big Mike, Big Miike
Big black Mike (Big Mike)
He drifted into D.C. like a fabulous queen
(But don't piss him off cause he gets really mean)
Somebody said he came from Chicagoland
With those muscular arms and that big bony hand (that's Big Mike)
Big Mike, Big Miike
Big black Mike (Big Mike)
Nobody seemed to know how the children arrived
They just showed up one day, like a mail order bride
Barry prob'ly paid their parents a considerable sum
To stand back in the shadows and play like they were dumb (for Big Mike)
Big Mike, Big Miike
Big black Mike (Big Mike)
Then came the day when their chef walked in
And saw somethin' funny danglin' where it shouldn't-a been
All the search and rescue divers were too late to respond
And they found his lifeless body in a cold dark pond (near Big Mike)
Big Mike, Big Miike
Big black Mike (Big Mike)
Now you might say that all this is just a bad joke
And I'm bein' kinda hateful to these pitiful folk
But they murder little babies for the devil's money
And force it on the world along with sodomy
And all abominations that are evil and lewd
Whether she's a woman or a big strappin' dude (that's Big Mike)
Big Mike, Big Miike
Big black Mike (Big Mike)
Big Mike, Big Miike
Big black Mike (Big Mike)