The Sane Asylum #213 Based Monday - 04 March 2024 - Co-Hosts: PfC + DL Guest: Alex Linderr
Rising Tide Media
Based Monday with White Nationalist Co-Hosts Paul from California and Davis Lurmann. By Whites, for Whites… Hail Victory! Fish swim, birds fly… jews lie. G, PfC and DL are joined by legendary White Nationalist Alex Linder (kirksvilletoday.com + alexlinder.com) to discuss the aftermath of Black History Month, the state of White Nationalism and how to Make America Jew Free. 

