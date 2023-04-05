Create New Account
Indictment With No Crime, Why All Conservatives Should Flee New York
The New American
Published Yesterday

No crime was committed and no crime was shown. Yet, New York indicted President Trump regardless. If Conservatives in New York Don't wake up and leave, they will suffer in the future.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.   


Video Sources:

1. FoxNews.com - Tucker Carlson: Trump didn't commit a campaign violation

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6323973537112


2. Bannon’s War Room - Mike Davis: "It's the dumbest indictment I've seen probably in New York history."

https://rumble.com/v2g8ahc-mike-davis-its-the-dumbest-indictment-ive-seen-probably-in-new-york-history.html

trumpnew yorkindictment

