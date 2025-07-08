Trump unleashes new TARIFF WARS with an extra attack on BRICS nations (Brighteon Broadcast News, July 8, 2025)

- Fundraising Effort for Texas Flood Victims (0:10)

- Acknowledgment of Donors and Distribution Plans (3:24)

- Addressing Donation Scammers and Personal Reflections (6:20)

- Global Humanitarian Issues and US Foreign Policy (15:30)

- Economic Policies and Tariffs (25:21)

- BRICS Penalty and Global Trade Shifts (49:37)

- The Role of Quality Control and Education (58:39)

- The Future of the US Dollar and Global Trade (1:00:24)

- The Impact of Medical Freedom and Big Pharma (1:12:16)

- Interview with Dr. Peter Glidden on Naturopathic Medicine (1:22:41)

- Supporting the Body's Healing Abilities (1:23:56)

- Critique of Medical Insurance and Allopathic Medicine (1:28:36)

- Challenges of Teaching Health and the Role of Media (1:31:34)

- The Impact of Mineral Deficiencies and Modern Agriculture (1:37:17)

- The Role of Naturopathic Medicine and the Medical Cartel (1:39:59)

- The Impact of COVID-19 and the Role of Media (1:40:29)

- The Importance of Health Education and Public Awareness (1:43:38)

- The Role of AI in Health and the Future of Medicine (1:50:26)

- The Role of Naturopathic Medicine in Health Recovery (1:53:00)

- The Importance of Patient Responsibility and Self-Healing (2:00:48)





