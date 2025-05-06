BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Frankie Stockes LIVE from Zionist-Occupied DC!
110 views • 6 days ago

Frankie Stockes joins Stew live from the Zionist-Occupied DC, discussing the latest attacks on our freedom, including the "IGO Anti-Boycott Bill" which makes it an imprisonable CRIME for any American to protest Israel!


Watch this new show NOW at https://StewPeters.com!


Western civilization has been infected by a parasitic invasion of foreign ideals and values that have been introduced into our culture by strange and morally degenerate people whose goal is world domination. We have been OCCUPIED. Watch the film NOW! https://stewpeters.com/occupied/


✅ Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Content ✅ Direct Interactions with Stew Peters ✅ Early Access to Breaking Reports ✅ VIP Event Opportunities ✅ Entry to Live Giveaways.

newsisraelzionistanti-semitismjewstewpetersthestewpetersshowspslucas gageanti-boycott billfrankie stockes igozionist-occupied dc
