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How Dr. James Dobson’s Report Relates to Time Management for All Christians, Especially SDAs!
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63 views • June 22, 2021
Dr. Dobson, Christian psychologist, tells of research with a wall-eyed pike whose favorite meal is minnows. When minnows are put in an aquarium with the pike, the minnows are soon eaten. But they put a large glass between the pike and minnows so that when the pike went for a minnow, he hit the glass. His attacks got weaker and he would not go for them. Then they slid the glass out. The minnows were all around the pike, but he knew he couldn’t get them!
The pike is like Christians who would love to know when and how end-times will begin so they can be ready, and God says He won’t do anything without revealing it in Amos 3:7, but Christians forget the context of Christ’s saying. He was talking to disciples who didn’t need to know that timing, and the translation would be better with eido, you don’t understand…it’s “like the days of Noah,” or “like a man traveling to a far country.” Matthew 24:37; 25:14.
Both of those statements fit a “9-11” provision in their law for Passover a month later in Numbers 9:10,11. In Bible times, if they took a long trip in spring and couldn’t get back for Passover, they were to keep it a month later because Passover meant a time of judgment and we all have to face it—we are not excused.
And when Paul says we know the times and seasons, he gives the example of Egypt when judgment fell suddenly. Each of the phrases in 1Thess 5:1-3 fit Egypt. ‘The day of the Lord’ (end-times) is an extension of ‘night of the Lord’ when ‘sudden destruction’ fell because Egypt enslaved Israel and threw their babies in the river. But the US has most people in bondage to negative lifestyles, and it has thrown 60 million babies in the trash can—worse than Egypt!
Paul said we know the “times and seasons” like Passover, a time of judgment, but with the provision for long journey. Since God won’t do anything without revealing it, we should be seeing how it’s revealed if we are open to Amos 3:7. And the song of Moses says, “Teach us to number our days that we may apply our hearts unto wisdom.” Ps 90:12. ALL of these texts imply we can know and should understand better than the cliché that we ‘don’t know day or hour.’
For a better understanding, please take a few minutes, maybe while eating lunch, to watch a video that explains more, because the the last lukewarm church leader (aggelos means messenger) is blind and naked in Rev 3:17. Yes, it’s true!
Here's a link to Ellen White's vision of an earthquake at Loma Linda, https://egwwritings.org/?ref=en_9T.92.3¶=115.505
Please visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08YJJSGYZ to click "Look Inside" and read the Introduction to a new book, "From Lockdown to Knockdown, the Fall of America" here, https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08YJJSGYZ
The pike is like Christians who would love to know when and how end-times will begin so they can be ready, and God says He won’t do anything without revealing it in Amos 3:7, but Christians forget the context of Christ’s saying. He was talking to disciples who didn’t need to know that timing, and the translation would be better with eido, you don’t understand…it’s “like the days of Noah,” or “like a man traveling to a far country.” Matthew 24:37; 25:14.
Both of those statements fit a “9-11” provision in their law for Passover a month later in Numbers 9:10,11. In Bible times, if they took a long trip in spring and couldn’t get back for Passover, they were to keep it a month later because Passover meant a time of judgment and we all have to face it—we are not excused.
And when Paul says we know the times and seasons, he gives the example of Egypt when judgment fell suddenly. Each of the phrases in 1Thess 5:1-3 fit Egypt. ‘The day of the Lord’ (end-times) is an extension of ‘night of the Lord’ when ‘sudden destruction’ fell because Egypt enslaved Israel and threw their babies in the river. But the US has most people in bondage to negative lifestyles, and it has thrown 60 million babies in the trash can—worse than Egypt!
Paul said we know the “times and seasons” like Passover, a time of judgment, but with the provision for long journey. Since God won’t do anything without revealing it, we should be seeing how it’s revealed if we are open to Amos 3:7. And the song of Moses says, “Teach us to number our days that we may apply our hearts unto wisdom.” Ps 90:12. ALL of these texts imply we can know and should understand better than the cliché that we ‘don’t know day or hour.’
For a better understanding, please take a few minutes, maybe while eating lunch, to watch a video that explains more, because the the last lukewarm church leader (aggelos means messenger) is blind and naked in Rev 3:17. Yes, it’s true!
Here's a link to Ellen White's vision of an earthquake at Loma Linda, https://egwwritings.org/?ref=en_9T.92.3¶=115.505
Please visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08YJJSGYZ to click "Look Inside" and read the Introduction to a new book, "From Lockdown to Knockdown, the Fall of America" here, https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08YJJSGYZ
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