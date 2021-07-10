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Sauce for our Pawns
Crusty Canuck
Crusty Canuck
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110 views • July 10, 2021
My rants on Justin Trudeau's Tour out west gaining "Virtue" points for a possible election coming soon.

#TruthandReconciliation,#LPC,#Gettr



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SOURCES:

Jody Wilson-Raybould's departure from Politics: https://nationalpost.com/opinion/wayne-k-spear-thirty-years-in-the-making-jody-wilson-raybould-has-the-last-word-with-justin-trudeau?fbclid=IwAR2Eb14LHZxiYZ9EARD4HpjhHBDYjdPlxzEaFyPEmFjRbVRtgkWC74RQUnM

Rail Line projects: https://nationalpost.com/news/politics/multi-billion-dollar-high-frequency-rail-project-will-seek-bids-in-fall-transport-minister-says?utm_term=Autofeed&;utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook&fbclid=IwAR3dPS_F5dvALZVtM0mZauBMhUnI9fKAhF3yWiLrtzTP5rxfQGs_FIwps6A#Echobox=1625616069

Trudeau's "Virtue" on Parade: https://youtu.be/x-ZgyeXHPkM

Trudeau's Visit to Calgary a sleepwalk according to Rebel News: https://youtu.be/NMck5ySIWcY

Pierre Poilievre's Great briefing on the Economy and a real Jobs Plan : https://youtu.be/P1O28bMGcIg

From Edmonton Journal and Global, Premier Kenney messing with Nurses Pay: https://globalnews.ca/news/8010582/alberta-nurses-three-percent-salary-rollback-bargaining-public-sector/

https://edmontonjournal.com/news/local-news/alberta-nursing-union-says-government-wants-them-to-take-a-3-pay-cut

*UPDATE* Drea Humphrey from Rebel News being "Shoved " by PM Trudeau's Security: https://youtu.be/w65nS5Midvk



If you're a VET, You know a VET who needs HELP, Call 911 or 1-800-268-7708 *💥 Veterans Coalition Party: Veterans Coalition Party of Canada, https://veteranscoalitionpartyofcanada.com/



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Email: [email protected]

Mailing Address:

Crusty Canuck Podcast

PO BOX 3537

Wainwright , Alberta, Canada

T9W 1S9



Logo by Bob MacLong

Music by KILLING JOKE ( I do not own any music or added dialogue in this podcast)

MERCHANDISE: https://www.teespring.com/stores/crusty-canuck-merchandise

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THANK YOU once again to all of MY NEW SUBSCRIBERS!!!!!!! Keep Commenting, Liking, Subscribing and sharing!!
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callelectiontruthandreconciliationendtrudeau
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