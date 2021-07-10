Sauce for our Pawns

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110 views • July 10, 2021
My rants on Justin Trudeau's Tour out west gaining "Virtue" points for a possible election coming soon.
#TruthandReconciliation,#LPC,#Gettr
Please Donate, Follow, Support and Subscribe:💥💥💥
https://crustycanuck.supercast.tech/ ✅
https://crustycanuck.ca/about/#Donations
https://patron.podbean.com/crustycanuck
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/crustycanuck72
SHOP: https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/crustycanuck✅
Use Code ZZSS and get 10% off your purchase!!!!
SOURCES:
Jody Wilson-Raybould's departure from Politics: https://nationalpost.com/opinion/wayne-k-spear-thirty-years-in-the-making-jody-wilson-raybould-has-the-last-word-with-justin-trudeau?fbclid=IwAR2Eb14LHZxiYZ9EARD4HpjhHBDYjdPlxzEaFyPEmFjRbVRtgkWC74RQUnM
Rail Line projects: https://nationalpost.com/news/politics/multi-billion-dollar-high-frequency-rail-project-will-seek-bids-in-fall-transport-minister-says?utm_term=Autofeed&;utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook&fbclid=IwAR3dPS_F5dvALZVtM0mZauBMhUnI9fKAhF3yWiLrtzTP5rxfQGs_FIwps6A#Echobox=1625616069
Trudeau's "Virtue" on Parade: https://youtu.be/x-ZgyeXHPkM
Trudeau's Visit to Calgary a sleepwalk according to Rebel News: https://youtu.be/NMck5ySIWcY
Pierre Poilievre's Great briefing on the Economy and a real Jobs Plan : https://youtu.be/P1O28bMGcIg
From Edmonton Journal and Global, Premier Kenney messing with Nurses Pay: https://globalnews.ca/news/8010582/alberta-nurses-three-percent-salary-rollback-bargaining-public-sector/
https://edmontonjournal.com/news/local-news/alberta-nursing-union-says-government-wants-them-to-take-a-3-pay-cut
*UPDATE* Drea Humphrey from Rebel News being "Shoved " by PM Trudeau's Security: https://youtu.be/w65nS5Midvk
If you're a VET, You know a VET who needs HELP, Call 911 or 1-800-268-7708 *💥 Veterans Coalition Party: Veterans Coalition Party of Canada, https://veteranscoalitionpartyofcanada.com/
FOLLOW:
Follow ADM (Adam Daniel Mezei) @ mezei.ca
Follow Frank P Vaughn here: https://www.frankvaughan.ca/
Follow Fred Stockman Podcast here: https://anchor.fm/the_fred_show
*NEW MERCHANDISE* : Purchase T-Shirts, Mugs, Hats and Swimsuits!!!
https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/crustycanuck
Contact me:
FB: https://www.facebook.com/CrustyCanuck
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-761723
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JOHNMIRWIN3
Canund: https://video.canund.com/@CrustyCanuck6772
Gab: https://gab.com/CrustyCanuck2112
Telegram: https://t.me/CrustyCanuck
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/crustycanuck72
Email: [email protected]
Mailing Address:
Crusty Canuck Podcast
PO BOX 3537
Wainwright , Alberta, Canada
T9W 1S9
Logo by Bob MacLong
Music by KILLING JOKE ( I do not own any music or added dialogue in this podcast)
MERCHANDISE: https://www.teespring.com/stores/crusty-canuck-merchandise
Vets Assoc. Food Bank: https://veteransassociationfoodbank.ca/
THANK YOU once again to all of MY NEW SUBSCRIBERS!!!!!!! Keep Commenting, Liking, Subscribing and sharing!!
#TruthandReconciliation,#LPC,#Gettr
Please Donate, Follow, Support and Subscribe:💥💥💥
https://crustycanuck.supercast.tech/ ✅
https://crustycanuck.ca/about/#Donations
https://patron.podbean.com/crustycanuck
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/crustycanuck72
SHOP: https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/crustycanuck✅
Use Code ZZSS and get 10% off your purchase!!!!
SOURCES:
Jody Wilson-Raybould's departure from Politics: https://nationalpost.com/opinion/wayne-k-spear-thirty-years-in-the-making-jody-wilson-raybould-has-the-last-word-with-justin-trudeau?fbclid=IwAR2Eb14LHZxiYZ9EARD4HpjhHBDYjdPlxzEaFyPEmFjRbVRtgkWC74RQUnM
Rail Line projects: https://nationalpost.com/news/politics/multi-billion-dollar-high-frequency-rail-project-will-seek-bids-in-fall-transport-minister-says?utm_term=Autofeed&;utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Facebook&fbclid=IwAR3dPS_F5dvALZVtM0mZauBMhUnI9fKAhF3yWiLrtzTP5rxfQGs_FIwps6A#Echobox=1625616069
Trudeau's "Virtue" on Parade: https://youtu.be/x-ZgyeXHPkM
Trudeau's Visit to Calgary a sleepwalk according to Rebel News: https://youtu.be/NMck5ySIWcY
Pierre Poilievre's Great briefing on the Economy and a real Jobs Plan : https://youtu.be/P1O28bMGcIg
From Edmonton Journal and Global, Premier Kenney messing with Nurses Pay: https://globalnews.ca/news/8010582/alberta-nurses-three-percent-salary-rollback-bargaining-public-sector/
https://edmontonjournal.com/news/local-news/alberta-nursing-union-says-government-wants-them-to-take-a-3-pay-cut
*UPDATE* Drea Humphrey from Rebel News being "Shoved " by PM Trudeau's Security: https://youtu.be/w65nS5Midvk
If you're a VET, You know a VET who needs HELP, Call 911 or 1-800-268-7708 *💥 Veterans Coalition Party: Veterans Coalition Party of Canada, https://veteranscoalitionpartyofcanada.com/
FOLLOW:
Follow ADM (Adam Daniel Mezei) @ mezei.ca
Follow Frank P Vaughn here: https://www.frankvaughan.ca/
Follow Fred Stockman Podcast here: https://anchor.fm/the_fred_show
*NEW MERCHANDISE* : Purchase T-Shirts, Mugs, Hats and Swimsuits!!!
https://www.customizedgirl.com/s/crustycanuck
Contact me:
FB: https://www.facebook.com/CrustyCanuck
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-761723
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JOHNMIRWIN3
Canund: https://video.canund.com/@CrustyCanuck6772
Gab: https://gab.com/CrustyCanuck2112
Telegram: https://t.me/CrustyCanuck
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/crustycanuck72
Email: [email protected]
Mailing Address:
Crusty Canuck Podcast
PO BOX 3537
Wainwright , Alberta, Canada
T9W 1S9
Logo by Bob MacLong
Music by KILLING JOKE ( I do not own any music or added dialogue in this podcast)
MERCHANDISE: https://www.teespring.com/stores/crusty-canuck-merchandise
Vets Assoc. Food Bank: https://veteransassociationfoodbank.ca/
THANK YOU once again to all of MY NEW SUBSCRIBERS!!!!!!! Keep Commenting, Liking, Subscribing and sharing!!
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