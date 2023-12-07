A Message To YOUNG MEN About Joining Terror Groups Like AntiFa and Black Lives Matter

If you are a young man and you are looking for meaning in your life you are never going to find it when you join a game. The problem with joining gangs is that you have to adopt their way of doing things and their life philosophies and regrettably, you can end up believing the nonsense and the garbage that they tell you.

Antifa is a terrorist group. The Canadian communist League is a terrorist group. Black lives matter is a terrorist group. All of these groups have horrible ideologies and they will force you to perform numerous illegal tasks so that you can somehow be initiated into a group that does not achieve anything.

As men it is our job to improve ourselves on a daily basis and when you are stuck in these groups and these gangs, you get Dumber by the week and not smarter, you get lazier by the week instead of harder working, you are hated more than you are loved and none of that is going to help you become a real man in the future.

There's nothing wrong with going it alone and working on you to make you better. Don't follow weak leaders of terrorist groups because they will eventually get you arrested and jailed. You do not want to be in a prison in North America and you certainly don't want to try to put your life together afterwards with a criminal record because it's almost impossible especially in the usa.

#gang #blacklivesmatter #BLM #antifa #communist #Marxist #KarlMarx #gangleaders #gangcrime #Criminal #Toronto #Canada #Calgary #NewYork #SanFrancisco #youngmen #men





Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show EVERY TUESDAY at 9PM EST

LIVE on

www.FreedomReport.ca