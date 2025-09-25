BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
"Democracy Shield" - Terrifying speech from the EuroFuhrer Von Der Liar
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1321 followers
1 day ago

A Terrifying speech from the EuroFuhrer Von Der Liar. 

She plans to essentially outlaw dissent in the EU, flood the already biased and lying  Client media with Cash, and own the narrative completely with her "Democracy Shield" 

Dark and Dangerous days ahead for Europe

Follow me Irish Man In Russia and Bowes Chay (https://x.com/BowesChay?t=QFoJsi-uSAZs44kgWy2SIQ&s=35) on X, Chay Bowes (https://youtube.com/@boweschay?si=xRuXt5sHRPmwID_h) on YouTube

Adding:  BREAKING: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered hundreds of U.S. generals & admirals to urgently gather at a Marine Corps base in Virginia next week — with no stated reason.

All officers Brigadier General & above, including commanders from Europe, the Middle East & Asia-Pacific, are expected.

Senior Pentagon correspondent: 

I've never seen anything like this in my past 30 years of reporting on the U.S. military. We might be going to war.

Cynthia... here an article, not much known..  https://www.cbsnews.com/news/pete-hegseth-generals-admirals-meeting/

Adding:  NEW: Microsoft has cut off Israel’s Unit 8200 from Azure cloud & AI services after finding the spy unit used them to store millions of Palestinians’ intercepted calls for surveillance, arrests & airstrikes.

➡️ Unit 8200 quickly shifted its data to Amazon Web Services.

➡️ Microsoft still maintains ties with other Israeli military units.

