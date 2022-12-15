Episode 434 - Canada's Freedom Convoy Commission

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
The Official Corbett Report Rumble Channel Published December 13, 2022
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/freedomconvoy/
In January of 2022, in the darkest days of the scamdemic, a miracle occurred: a trucker convoy traversed the length of Canada and descended on Ottawa to protest Canada's vaccine mandates. The convoy galvanized freedom lovers across Canada and around the world. But on February 14, the Canadian government invoked the Emergencies Act, brutally clearing protesters from the nation's capital and freezing bank accounts of targeted individuals. This is the story of the Public Order Emergency Commission that was just convened to investigate those events.
