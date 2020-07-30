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Censorship on YouTube doesn't exist
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35 views • July 30, 2020
Here is a video that will talk about the censorship of YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, etc. Also something interesting that was found while creating a Twitter account. Also some studies on a video that has been widely censored.
KC Doctors on Viral Video → https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5nLruQWya84
Henry Ford Study Video → https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&;v=sw1IeI7Lrz4&feature=emb_logo
Henry Ford Study on the Drug that will remain nameless → https://www.henryford.com/news/2020/07/hydro-treatment-study
You can also see the censored doctor video here → https://www.brighteon.com/c454bb5d-84c5-4df4-90a4-f7134f76c74a
Also follow me on these platforms →
https://parler.com/profile/Shalethea
https://twitter.com/Shalethea1
KC Doctors on Viral Video → https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5nLruQWya84
Henry Ford Study Video → https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&;v=sw1IeI7Lrz4&feature=emb_logo
Henry Ford Study on the Drug that will remain nameless → https://www.henryford.com/news/2020/07/hydro-treatment-study
You can also see the censored doctor video here → https://www.brighteon.com/c454bb5d-84c5-4df4-90a4-f7134f76c74a
Also follow me on these platforms →
https://parler.com/profile/Shalethea
https://twitter.com/Shalethea1
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