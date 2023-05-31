The Book Of Acts | PT. 7 - Why Simon Peter? | Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer

Acts 2:14 Huge crowd and 120 have received the HS Out of the 120 Who steps up? Peter I find this interesting because just 50 days prior Peter was a TOTAL coward; he denied Jesus 3 times Why Peter? Peter is complicated Strange pick for Jesus If you were picking disciples I promise you wouldn’t pick Peter Why Peter? Did you know that Peter was not his first name? Jesus changed his name from Simon to Peter To answer why Peter? We first have to ask why Simon? Luke 5 Luke 5:1-11 What did God see in Simon Peter? What does God see in me? What does see in you? Realize: People see whats on you - hairstyle, tattoos, career, past - make a judgement about you Difference: God sees what's in you In fact, He is the only one who really knows what is in you because He is the one who put it there We have to be careful how we judge people; we see patterns not potential You should be very cautious how you treat other people You have no idea what they are carrying within them We do not have the ability to see potential; we see patterns Samuel went to the house of Jesse to anoint a King God said, "You're looking at height not heart, patterns not potential." He saw a shepherd boy; God saw a King We see a murderer in Moses; God saw the 10 commandments in Moses I’m thankful I serve a God who doesn’t cancel my potential based on my past I wonder what God sees in here? What does God see in you? What did God see in Simon? I’ll tell you = He saw Peter People saw the outside of Simon - rough around the edges fisherman Jesus saw the inside of Simon - an anointed Preacher of the Gospel called Peter who would give birth to the church and nurture it Luke 5:2-3 2 boats Jesus had options; Jesus knew everything about Simon both past and future Jesus knew Peter would sink when walking deny Him, cut off the ear of a Roman solider Jesus knew all this about Simon and yet still chose to get in His boat Jesus knew all the crazy things I would do in my life and yet still decided to get in my boat and have me Pastor what I believe to the best church in Oklahoma Although I am Pastor Jackson; Jackson, that other guy, is still here and Jesus got in my boat anyways Watch this: Jesus didn't ask to get in the boat and then with permission He got in He got in the boat and then asked Peter to push Him out Go try that with someone's car That tells me the boat didn't belong to Peter The boat belonged to god Your boat is not your own Your boat is borrowed Your breath is not your own Every breath is from the Lord Let everything that has breath praise the Lord Here's a question for you: how is it that you have the potential to be Peter yet you keep acting like Simon? It's complicated There is a Simon and Peter in each of us Peter is most complicated person in the NT Through Peter, God would give birth to the Church on the Day of Pentecost There is an Old Testament person who is just like Peter that would get a name change and give birth to something beautiful Simon Peter God knows how to pull the Peter out of Simon Deeper purpose in each of us When God chose your boat He didn't take a vote; he didn't consult your ex, or former employer; He got in Luke 22:31-34 Notice Jesus prayed for Simon not just Peter Here is what I want you to see: before Jesus pulled out Peter, He first chose Simon We think when we get it all together that's when God can use us Before you ever loved Him, He loved you While we were still sinners, Christ died for us While we were still Simon, Christy died for us Inside each of us is this battle between Simon and Peter There is Jackson and that other guy Sometimes that other guy comes out and I'm like what? I can't think that I'm a Pastor, but I'm still Jackson God knows what is beneath everything that I am on the surface God knows the good about me God knows what I don't want anyone to know about me People see the Instagram me but God sees the real me and still likes me God knows everything about you and yet He still pursues you While we were still sinners Christ died for us God is omniscient; all knowing He knows everything about us even the really bad stuff Knowing what He knows He still intentionally chooses to knows by having a relationship with us Most people would want nothing to do with you fo they knew God relentlessly pursues you The grace, mercy, love and goodness of God is beyond comprehension I am going to speak a Word into someone right now because God spoke it into me Often I feel like I am constantly disappointing God and letting God down Kendra sent me a clip of a sermon about this of how we don't let God down because we are not the one's holding God up You do not have the ability to let God down

