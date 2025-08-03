Trump Tariffs Used to Compel UN Sustainable Development Goals

Donald Trump stated: We will finally complete the biometric entry exit visa tracking system, which we need desperately. In my administration, we will ensure that this system is in place. It will be on land, it will be on sea, it will be in air. We will have a proper tracking system.





The main purpose of opening the borders was to create chaos so that a digital ID system would be tolerated. In order for a biometric border system to work, everyone will obviously need to be in the system.





The Trump administration is using tariffs to compel foreign nations to comply. After threatening to impose harsher tariffs on Colombia, the statement of intent for biometric cooperation was drafted between the US and Colombia.





After returning, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said that she met with Mexican President Scheinbaum about sharing biometric data in exchange for ending tariffs.





Do you think the Mexican president is doing enough to defeat the cartels down there?





You know, we talked extensively about that. I gave her some options of more she could do. I asked her specifically to share biometric information with us. She's willing to discuss that, even though that in her country, this would be a little bit controversial.





President Trump is clear. He doesn't want people to keep talking. He wants to see action.





She has an opportunity to do some things. I will give a report to the president and see if we can deal with the tariff situation that is facing her people.





As a result of this, several laws went into effect last week in Mexico that will require the CURP, (Mexico's 18 character version of the U.S. Social Security number), to include a QR code containing biometric data of both fingerprints and retinal scans. This new digital ID will be monitored by the new Unified Identity Platform Agency.





Biometric data will be shared with both Mexican and U.S. government agencies.





The new biometric CURP will be legally required to purchase internet and mobile service. Changes to Mexico's telecommunications law will force Internet service providers to share users' real-time geolocation data with Mexican authorities, allowing them the ability to shut down service and block digital platforms for failing to comply with regulatory provisions.