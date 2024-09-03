BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Loosh Farm Earth
Eric Dubay
Eric Dubay
85 views • 8 months ago

Robert Monroe was an American radio broadcasting executive who was known for his work in the field of altered states of consciousness. He founded the Monroe Institute for the exploration of human consciousness, patented hemi-sync binaural beats, and coined the term out-of-body experience. Monroe wrote several books about his astral travels out of body, the beings he met in the spirit world, and the information they imparted to him. Perhaps the most notable of all occurs in Chapter 12 of his book Far Journeys, where he describes an out-of-body experience with a being who shared a creation story claiming Earth was made as “a garden to grow Loosh.”


Keywords
biblegodspiritualitytruthreligion
