CAMPS ARE BING BUILT AROUND THE WORLD TO HOUSE US IN COMPLETE WITH GUILLOTINES IT WOULD SEEM

Ever wondered what some of the things they are hiding under the Vatican are? Take a look.
This video is from Australia but this is going on all over.
Source: Tim Truth
I bet they won't be showing any of these video at camp:
Subscribe to my channel here: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jim-crenshaw/
Source: God Rules on YouTube
More videos you may have missed but would like to see:
Subscribe to my channel here: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jim-crenshaw/
More cultural diversity in London
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aKFbL4HPD8Gn/
The man claiming to be Joe Biden isn't the real Joe Biden and here's proof - see description for why
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a0exnwj6kgfO/
Exposure to a 5G street light destroys tree right next to it. The 5G Tree
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TDH5wTi97Djh/
Who keeps punching all these satan worshiping celebrities and politicians in the eye
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aCjBppYpDzEY/
8-Year-Old Israeli ‘Vaccine Poster Child’ Dies after Sudden Heart Attack. He was murdered.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eHdCMRHvgisO/
Were there prior resets? Was the world repopulated by clones? I will let you decide
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NrANTUDxIwwm/
The government knows there are interdimensional beings coming and going from our reality👽
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jsn4bVCIDNyJ/
Here come the zombies...🧟♂️🧞
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vMDLzNNfw8hA/
Plane frozen in mid air over San Francisco was filmed by a passenger of another plane.✈️
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XL8hNA49dg68/
So where does the symbol "The Star Of David" on the Israeli flag come from?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YNv6LoSGlOHt/
All pandemics have been caused. Here is what has caused them.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XJJxyEX5wa3e/
So called elites like Klaus Schwab and Bill Gates will only fly with unvaxxed pilots. We know why.✈️
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TxG1Vm38tbPv/
Dark Secrets Exposed: CIA is behind Deagel’s Shocking 2025 Depopulation Forecast (links below)🪦
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3YGYXMDDLWDR/
The military carrying a Joe Biden robot? This is weird.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/idcrczDwjw2I/
Who...Are...These...People? Things? It is time for the masks to come off
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ow2xGOGqqr2x/
Lady Liberty is actually Lady Lucifer
https://www.bitchute.com/video/AW7r0TYVWIkI/
If you have too many Covid vaccinations, you are no longer able to get life insurance
https://www.bitchute.com/video/E6dfie3jdBve/
We know old buildings were used to generate energy. But what if...(I never thought of this)🤔
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gg3VytAzs44R/
Shared from and subscribe to:
Jim Crenshaw
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/NYZMjDr6JOG3/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.