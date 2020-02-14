© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Terrifying Concentration Camps Revealed
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
230 views • February 14, 2020
On today’s program, Zach and Andrew shed light on the inhumane treatment taking place in communist China’s concentration camps. Over 1 million are being held captive and thousands more are disappearing.
Stay tuned as they discuss previous FBI investigations that confirmed Barack Obama’s previous political mentor wanted to make these “re-education centers” a reality in America.
Please Consider donating this week! The Holiday months are slow and we could use your help! Simply Click the ORANGE button here! https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
Or write to us at
IGBY PO Box 797
Decatur IL 62525
Follow the Zach Drew show at ZachDrewShow.com
Stay tuned as they discuss previous FBI investigations that confirmed Barack Obama’s previous political mentor wanted to make these “re-education centers” a reality in America.
Please Consider donating this week! The Holiday months are slow and we could use your help! Simply Click the ORANGE button here! https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
Or write to us at
IGBY PO Box 797
Decatur IL 62525
Follow the Zach Drew show at ZachDrewShow.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.