Ron Paul's Warnings Have Come True

Rising Debt, Endless War & Economic Collapse
* “The good news is the system is going away.”
* Dr. Ron Paul (Chairman & Founder of the Ron Paul Institute For Peace & Prosperity and former 12-term U.S. Congressman from Texas) looks back at 90.
* His predictions from 2002 are so precise that it’s spooky.
* His anti-war, anti-Fed message made powerful enemies desperate to discredit him.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 11 February 2026
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-ron-paul-021126