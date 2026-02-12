Ron Paul's Warnings Have Come True

Rising Debt, Endless War & Economic Collapse

* “The good news is the system is going away.”

* Dr. Ron Paul (Chairman & Founder of the Ron Paul Institute For Peace & Prosperity and former 12-term U.S. Congressman from Texas) looks back at 90.

* His predictions from 2002 are so precise that it’s spooky.

* His anti-war, anti-Fed message made powerful enemies desperate to discredit him.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 11 February 2026

https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-ron-paul-021126

https://x.com/TuckerCarlson/status/2021743555463852045