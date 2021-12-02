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Drink Along w #beerandgear 17 Santa Fe Brewing Co. Social Hour Ale
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20 views • December 02, 2021
This is an odd combo that turned out to be surprisingly good. Social Hour from Santa Fe brewing company is billed as a "hazy wit ale inspired by the Zombie cocktail". She is fruity, tart and complex with an ingredients list of coriander, mint, guava and pineapple.
Running 7.0 ABV, 15 IBUs and the SRM is a golden cloudy 12 by my eye. The nose is a sweet citrus blend of the Pineapple and Guava but I didn't get the coriander or mint. The initial hit is just fills the mouth almost instantly. Not so much an explosion of flavors but more like a can of popped smoke just filling all the cracks and crevasses in a gentle but velocious caress. Fast in filling the mouth and incorporating all the zones with the exception of the back 2/3s of the tongue she is an interesting brew. The balance between sweet and tart is spot on well crafted showing some skill in the process. As fast as she is is also a bit dirty but not overly so. After filling the mouth she lightly coats all the zones and makes a hasty exit to the gullet. On the back end she is, once again a balance between both Dry and Dirty while being neither . I know it's a weird concept but that's just how she drank. I gave her an easy 4 because she is tasty and deceptively quaffable. Too many of these in the summer heat or by the pool will definitely catch up w you. More of a warm season brew this was a good one to close the Summer brews ( even tho it's December out here in DSW lol) now let's move into the cooler weather porters and stouts.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one w the pooches and I
Big 3 folks
Skal
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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Running 7.0 ABV, 15 IBUs and the SRM is a golden cloudy 12 by my eye. The nose is a sweet citrus blend of the Pineapple and Guava but I didn't get the coriander or mint. The initial hit is just fills the mouth almost instantly. Not so much an explosion of flavors but more like a can of popped smoke just filling all the cracks and crevasses in a gentle but velocious caress. Fast in filling the mouth and incorporating all the zones with the exception of the back 2/3s of the tongue she is an interesting brew. The balance between sweet and tart is spot on well crafted showing some skill in the process. As fast as she is is also a bit dirty but not overly so. After filling the mouth she lightly coats all the zones and makes a hasty exit to the gullet. On the back end she is, once again a balance between both Dry and Dirty while being neither . I know it's a weird concept but that's just how she drank. I gave her an easy 4 because she is tasty and deceptively quaffable. Too many of these in the summer heat or by the pool will definitely catch up w you. More of a warm season brew this was a good one to close the Summer brews ( even tho it's December out here in DSW lol) now let's move into the cooler weather porters and stouts.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one w the pooches and I
Big 3 folks
Skal
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
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