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Why China Is One Of The Strongest Armies Ever
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10 views • July 30, 2019
China has one of the strongest armies in the world and it makes sense. With over 1.3 billion citizens, a giant military budget and a crazy giant army, you definitely do not want to mess with China.
By 2050, Xi Jingping believes China will have the strongest military on Earth. In order to oversee his country’s growth himself, Jinping recently wheeled and dealt his government into giving him an unlimited term of office. Whether that goes against your idea of a free and fair government is one thing, the other thing is that Jinping has made it his mission to make his country the top force on Earth.
By 2050, Xi Jingping believes China will have the strongest military on Earth. In order to oversee his country’s growth himself, Jinping recently wheeled and dealt his government into giving him an unlimited term of office. Whether that goes against your idea of a free and fair government is one thing, the other thing is that Jinping has made it his mission to make his country the top force on Earth.
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