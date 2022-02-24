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Pandemic Grand Jury Testimony Devastates CDC Narrative GRAND-JURY.NET
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245 views • February 24, 2022
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://thenewamerican.com/pandemic-grand-jury-testimony-devastates-cdc-narrative/
Top doctors and experts give hours and hours of public grand jury testimony that destroys the globalists lies. I can only give highlights because there is way too much information.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1) JURY – THE COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION – DAY 3 – PCR TEST | GRAND-JURY.NET
2) GRAND JURY THE COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION: DAY 4 INJECTIONS & PSYCHOLOGICAL WARFARE 19TH FEB 2022
Top doctors and experts give hours and hours of public grand jury testimony that destroys the globalists lies. I can only give highlights because there is way too much information.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
1) JURY – THE COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION – DAY 3 – PCR TEST | GRAND-JURY.NET
2) GRAND JURY THE COURT OF PUBLIC OPINION: DAY 4 INJECTIONS & PSYCHOLOGICAL WARFARE 19TH FEB 2022
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