American Humvee overturns while fleeing Volchansk
Published 21 hours ago

An American armored off road Humvee driven by Ukrainian soldiers overturned while fleeing Volchansk. The driver drove in a hurry because panicked about being chased by the drone and began to lose control of the vehicle. Another Croatian rocket launcher based on HMMWV destroyed by Lancet, not far from the site of the destruction of a similar installation a few days ago.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


Keywords
lancethumveevolchanskcroatian mlrs

