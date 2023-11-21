The Globalists Will Not Give Up. This Will Be A Struggle To The Very End.

The nearer mankind gets to waking up and breaking free of the globalists, the more likely it is that the parasitic class will wreak evermore destruction on mankind. Get saved. Get fit. Get prepped. Emerald Robinson J6 interview: https://banned.video/watch?id=655bcef81734fe743794cc44 Patrick Howley vid, J6 and AnTiFa's involvement: https://banned.video/watch?id=655b6c0a1734fe7437925c38 Alex Jones, Argentina's MAGA president: https://banned.video/watch?id=655bdfcf1734fe743794dd47 Matt Bracken, POW tap code: https://westernrifleshooters.us/2023/11/20/bracken-sends-high-priority-tap-code-instructions/ Patrick Howley on PedoJoe and Argentina MAGA: https://banned.video/watch?id=655c9c7b165be0e147523dc9 Pam Gellar on Sons Of Liberty, Spain rejects socialism AND islamization: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/spain-hundreds-of-thousands-take-to-the-streets-to-protest-islamization-socialism-spain-is-christian-not-muslim/ Trennis Evans interview: https://banned.video/watch?id=655bf9b7165be0e1474d7f89