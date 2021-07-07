South park characters songs 13+ [Strong language]

I decided to make a video about songs that would match the personality and feelings of the south park characters.



I do not claim or own anything in this video, all I did was edit them all together.



*MADE FOR FUN PURPOSES ONLY*



Editer app used: Moition Ninja



Songs used:

Sarcasm by Get Scared

Comin' in hot by Hollywood Undead

Everywhere I go by Hollywood Undead

Satisfied by Marina And The Diamonds

The Reason by Hoobastank

King for a day by Pierce The Veil

Me too by Meghan Trainor

Little do you know by Alex and Sierra

I'm just a kid by Simple Plan

Panic room by Au/Ra

Idgaf by Dua Lipa

Pity pary by Melanie Martinez

Cheerleader by OMI

If you seek amy by Britney Spears

Angel eyes by New Years Day

Prom queen by Beach Bunny

I'm yer day by GRLwood



*I DO NOT OWN ANY SONGS OR CONTENTS USED IN THIS VIDEO, ALL FOOTAGE BELONGS TO COMEDY CENTRAL*