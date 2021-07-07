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South park characters songs 13+ [Strong language]
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23 views • July 07, 2021
I decided to make a video about songs that would match the personality and feelings of the south park characters.
I do not claim or own anything in this video, all I did was edit them all together.
*MADE FOR FUN PURPOSES ONLY*
Editer app used: Moition Ninja
Songs used:
Sarcasm by Get Scared
Comin' in hot by Hollywood Undead
Everywhere I go by Hollywood Undead
Satisfied by Marina And The Diamonds
The Reason by Hoobastank
King for a day by Pierce The Veil
Me too by Meghan Trainor
Little do you know by Alex and Sierra
I'm just a kid by Simple Plan
Panic room by Au/Ra
Idgaf by Dua Lipa
Pity pary by Melanie Martinez
Cheerleader by OMI
If you seek amy by Britney Spears
Angel eyes by New Years Day
Prom queen by Beach Bunny
I'm yer day by GRLwood
*I DO NOT OWN ANY SONGS OR CONTENTS USED IN THIS VIDEO, ALL FOOTAGE BELONGS TO COMEDY CENTRAL*
I do not claim or own anything in this video, all I did was edit them all together.
*MADE FOR FUN PURPOSES ONLY*
Editer app used: Moition Ninja
Songs used:
Sarcasm by Get Scared
Comin' in hot by Hollywood Undead
Everywhere I go by Hollywood Undead
Satisfied by Marina And The Diamonds
The Reason by Hoobastank
King for a day by Pierce The Veil
Me too by Meghan Trainor
Little do you know by Alex and Sierra
I'm just a kid by Simple Plan
Panic room by Au/Ra
Idgaf by Dua Lipa
Pity pary by Melanie Martinez
Cheerleader by OMI
If you seek amy by Britney Spears
Angel eyes by New Years Day
Prom queen by Beach Bunny
I'm yer day by GRLwood
*I DO NOT OWN ANY SONGS OR CONTENTS USED IN THIS VIDEO, ALL FOOTAGE BELONGS TO COMEDY CENTRAL*
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