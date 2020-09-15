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NEW WORLD VAMPIRES - TRUTHFUL SPIRIT|BLUE HERON
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727 views • September 15, 2020
The connection between vampires and reptilians is discussed here, as well as celebrity "doppelgangers" in history who may have been the actual person before.... maybe the two-fingered "V" (peace/victory/vril) sign stands for V-ampire. We are ruled by the inhabited dead.
TS|BH: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/blue-heron/
TS|BH: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/blue-heron/
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