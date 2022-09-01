The Home Doctor: A DIY Cure For Every Home In times emergency

This extensive 300-page practical manual can be used by anyone to look for their own health or the health of a loved one when aid is not immediately available.

It was written by two Venezuelan doctors who had to come up with creative solutions to treat their patients after running out of medicine, supplies, and even electricity or running water. When pharmacies run out of supplies and hospitals are overburdened, The Home Doctor will show you precisely which medications to stockpile beforehand as well as the straightforward but essential do-it-yourself techniques you need to be aware of to manage the majority of common health conditions at home.

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