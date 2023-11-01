Israel | War.. PREPARE For What's Coming with Kirk Elliott PhD

Get the links to each show here: http://JustinBarclay.com
The rise of BRICS, CBDCs, and Biden-flation has raised concerns for many Americans trying to make ends meet and figure out a plan for what comes next.
Kirk Elliott PhD may have answers for you..
00:02:31 Jewish and Islamic conflicts, peace treaty. Uncertain outcome.
00:05:41 Oil prices expected to rise due to conflict and export controls on Russian oil.
00:09:00 Iran cut oil production which will raise prices and harm US. Putin is outmaneuvering Biden economically.
00:12:51 The economy is facing inflation and high oil prices due to the Israeli Hamas conflict. Policymakers plan to raise rates once and then pause, but raising rates may have negative effects on the economy. Higher interest rates indicate economic recession.
00:15:00 Currently, short term loans have higher interest rates than longer term loans due to an inverted yield curve indicating imminent economic danger.
00:18:26 Jim Jordan is seen as a thorn because he is being responsible; the federal debt has grown by 1.5 trillion in only ten months this year, surpassing the debt accumulated in the first 205 years of the country.
00:21:05 The impact of the potential appointment of a Democrat as Speaker of the House and highlights the lack of effort in fixing the economy by cutting spending. It also points out the political focus on gaining votes rather than addressing the debt issue.
00:25:44 Transition from paper money to digital currency, sacrificing privacy and freedom. Suggest investing in gold and silver to safeguard freedom as they thrive during times of debt, inflation, and conflict.
00:28:15 Oil prices and countries' strategies in OPEC and BRICS are discussed to profit while America faces financial loss.
