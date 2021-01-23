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Tactical PE Featuring Cops Deal With Another Knife Wielding Suspect and More...
US Sports Radio
US Sports Radio
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190 views • January 23, 2021
Tactical PE on US Sports Network is brought to you by Tactical Workouts! http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
Revolutionary Tactical Strength And Conditioning Program Provides A Simple Training Blueprint To Help Cops, Soldiers, And Prepared Citizens Gain Tactical Muscle. Learn more at: http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout

Athletes and Warriors. Whether you are on the front lines of the violent conflicts taking place around the world or a law-abiding citizen. These practical video examples and lessons are for everyone who wants to be prepared for what may happen in our communities and homes. Basically be trained for the unexpected. Let's win today!

Part one:
** (Disclaimer: This video content is intended for educational and informational purposes only) **
New York City, New York — The NYPD released body-worn camera footage from an officer-involved shooting that occurred on February 8, 2019, in the confines of the 7th Precinct. During this incident, Police Officer Nelson Cordova and Police Officer Jagdeep Singh, assigned to patrol in the 7th Precinct and attired in uniform, discharged a combined total of seven shots from their service firearms in the course of a confrontation with an armed subject, later identified as Joshua Rembert-Williams, a 32-year-old male.
Support Police Activity - https://www.patreon.com/PoliceActivity

Part two:
Tactical flexibility may reduce the chance of you becoming a target.

In a gunfight you must make yourself as compact as possible, to get behind cover and concealment. Otherwise you can potentially expose a leg or an arm or another part of your body.

When it’s time to return fire and go on the offensive, you need the range of motion to place your body in the optimal position to get the shot. Being tactically flexible gives you another opportunity to win. Learn more at: http://bit.ly/TacticalWorkout
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knifemilitaryconservativeliberalantifablmdemocratpolicerepublicanterroristsfiremobriots
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy