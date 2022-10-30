Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Obama Heckled, Struggles To Get Crowd To Pay Attention To Him @ Whitmer Rally Detroit, MI
1208 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 23 days ago |
Shop now

Obama Heckled, Struggles To Get Crowd To Pay Attention To Him While Campaigning For Gretchen WhitmerBarack Obama on Saturday campaigned in Detroit, Michigan for Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The Democrats are so desperate that they dragged out Obama (not Biden) to campaign for Whitmer with less than two weeks to go until Election Day.

A heckler interrupted Obama and left him stuttering.

“Yes! So, so, sir, wa-wa-wait, come on! But, this is, this is what I mean,” Obama said to the heckler. “We’ve got a process that we set up in our democracy.”

“Listen everybody… HEY — y’all up there pay attention”


Keywords
detroitstrugglesmiobama heckledstammerswhitmer rally

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket