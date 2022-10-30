Obama Heckled, Struggles To Get Crowd To Pay Attention To Him @ Whitmer Rally Detroit, MI

Obama Heckled, Struggles To Get Crowd To Pay Attention To Him While Campaigning For Gretchen WhitmerBarack Obama on Saturday campaigned in Detroit, Michigan for Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

The Democrats are so desperate that they dragged out Obama (not Biden) to campaign for Whitmer with less than two weeks to go until Election Day.

A heckler interrupted Obama and left him stuttering.

“Yes! So, so, sir, wa-wa-wait, come on! But, this is, this is what I mean,” Obama said to the heckler. “We’ve got a process that we set up in our democracy.”

“Listen everybody… HEY — y’all up there pay attention”





