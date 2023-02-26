Global Alert News - #394 - Dane Wigington

One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday February 25, 2023. Dane reports on meetings the oligarchs and pseudo-scientists had recently, who talked about nuking Yellowstone Super-volcano to "set it off" to create a cold-down of the entire planet. Yellowstone erupts approximately every 600K years, and it's 40K years overdue. 'Super Volcano' eruptions are life extinction event. Life within 20% N. and 20% S. of the equator have a chance of surviving.

