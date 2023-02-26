Global Alert News - #394 - Dane Wigington

One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday February 25, 2023. Dane reports on meetings the oligarchs and pseudo-scientists had recently, who talked about nuking Yellowstone Super-volcano to "set it off" to create a cold-down of the entire planet. Yellowstone erupts approximately every 600K years, and it's 40K years overdue. 'Super Volcano' eruptions are life extinction event. Life within 20% N. and 20% S. of the equator have a chance of surviving.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.