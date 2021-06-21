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THE TRUTH IS ONLY 37.8% OF PEOPLE HAVE BEEN VACCINATED, THEY ARE THE COVIDIOT SHEEPLE MINORITY [2021-06-21] - IM_ONLY_HUMAN_X (VIDEO)
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THE TRUTH IS ONLY 37.8% OF PEOPLE HAVE BEEN VACCINATED, THEY ARE THE COVIDIOT SHEEPLE MINORITY [2021-06-21] - IM_ONLY_HUMAN_X (VIDEO)
The government is putting out fake statistics on the percentage of people that have been vaxxed. It is part of a PsyOp to make the unvaxxed feel as a minority, rather than the majority that they actually are. This is the reason the USA is giving away millions of doses of vaxx to other countries. The shot clinics are now like ghost towns and are closing, and the pharmacies are now pushing the poisons. The reasons for all the freebies and lotteries is to try and CONvince some of the people on the fence, that don't do their own research, and are not strong in their abilities to withstand PEER PRESSURE and PROPAGANDA from the DEMONrat Politicians and the Medical Mafia, as well as the LIBTARD COVIDIOT SHEEPLE (aka KARENS).
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[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
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[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
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im_only_human_x @ TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@im_only_human_x?lang=en
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
The government is putting out fake statistics on the percentage of people that have been vaxxed. It is part of a PsyOp to make the unvaxxed feel as a minority, rather than the majority that they actually are. This is the reason the USA is giving away millions of doses of vaxx to other countries. The shot clinics are now like ghost towns and are closing, and the pharmacies are now pushing the poisons. The reasons for all the freebies and lotteries is to try and CONvince some of the people on the fence, that don't do their own research, and are not strong in their abilities to withstand PEER PRESSURE and PROPAGANDA from the DEMONrat Politicians and the Medical Mafia, as well as the LIBTARD COVIDIOT SHEEPLE (aka KARENS).
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergeant-major/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
im_only_human_x @ TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@im_only_human_x?lang=en
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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