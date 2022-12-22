Quo Vadis

Dec 22, 2022

In this video we share Our Lord's Message to Blessed Maria Valtorta on

the Glorious Resurrection.





much help can be obtained from what Our Lord Jesus told mystic Maria Valtorta (1897 to 1961) whose writings were endorsed by Saint Padre Pio and Saint Mother Teresa of Calcutta.





Here are some quotes from Our Lord as recorded by Maria Valtorta, as He addresses Saint Matthew, a former tax collector:





“Be chaste in doing good.





Also in giving alms.





An exciseman knew how to be so before his conversion.





And are you not capable?





Yes, I am praising you, Matthew, for your chaste weekly offer, which only the Father and I knew was yours and I am quoting you as an example. Also that is a form of chastity, My friends .





Do not disclose your goodness as you would not undress a young daughter before a crowd of people.





Be virgins in doing good.





A good act is virgin when it is free from any connection with thoughts of pride and praise, or from incentives of pride.”





At another time, Our Lord affirmed Purgatory and life after earthly death:





Jesus said: “Before ending this cycle, something needs to be said about the two resurrections.





“The first begins when the soul is separated from the body and appears before Me in the particular judgement.





But it is only a partial resurrection.





Rather than a resurrection one could say a release of the spirit from the envelope of the flesh, and the spirit’s unit until it is reunited to the flesh to rebuild the living temple created by the Father, the temple of the human being created in God’s image and likeness.





“A work with a piece missing is incomplete and therefore imperfect.





The human being, a perfect work in its creation, is incomplete and imperfect if it is not reunited in its various parts.





Destined to the luminous Kingdom or to the murky abode, human beings must be forever in these [heaven or hell] with their perfection of flesh and spirit.





“Therefore, one can speak of a first and of a second resurrection.





But consider.





“The one who has killed his spirit with an earthly life of sin comes to Me, in the particular judgement, with a spirit already dead.





The final resurrection will bring about that his flesh takes up again the weight of the dead spirit to die with it utterly.





Whereas the one who has overcome the flesh in his earthly life comes to me, in the particular judgment, with a living spirit which, as it enters Heaven, increases its life.





“Those in purgatory too are alive; ill, but alive. Having recovered through expiation, they will enter the place which is Life.





At the final resurrection their spirits, alive with My Life to which they will be indissolubly united, take up the flesh again to make it glorious and to live with it completely, just as I live with it.





“That is why one can speak of a first and of a second death and, consequently, of a first and a second resurrection.





The latter is eternal possession of Light — because in Heaven you possess God, and God is Light.





Individuals must reach it of their own free wills, just as of their own free wills they wanted to lose light and Paradise.





I give you the help you need, but the will must be yours.





“I am faithful.





I have created you free and leave you free.





And if you think how worthy of admiration God’s respect for human free will is, you can understand how duty-bound you are not to misuse it by doing evil with it, and how duty-bound you are to have respect, gratefulness and love for the Lord your God.

“To those who have not deviated from their duty I say: Your dwelling in Heaven is ready, and I burn with desire that you be in My Bliss.’”





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wdTFneuG1BA