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NIGHT SHADOWS 01092022 -- Is WW3 About To Begin? Russian Military Moves, Rumors, NATO, Europe, Israel & WW3?
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346 views • January 10, 2022
We have once again been knocked off YouTube because the truth cannot be allowed out there in LA LA LAND. Rumors of war and huge military moves appear to be underway - Russia getting its huge military transport ready to deploy thousands of troops and much more. Strange events in America as well being reported in Washington D.C and it appears a major "event" is about to be triggered by the elite in their insane quest for the Satan New World Order and more in this flash update...
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Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
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Thanks for listening and if you feel led to:
MAKE A ONE TIME DONATION: CLICK below, then CLICK on GREEN BUTTON:
https://thelightgateblogger.com/index.php/donate-page/
Stewart Best P.O. Box 55 Downsville, WI 54735 Larry Taylor P.O. Box 317 Talihina, OK. 74571-0317
NIGHT SHADOWS on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7pD4uhhCg9wVsMsve3vSgg
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/runtysrant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Runty1940
PLEASE Subscribe to these last 2 just in case. Thank you!
The best way to stay in touch with us is to be on the email list: http://eepurl.com/bs1HBv
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