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Lipid Nano Particle - why the covid jab goes everywhere when they said it would not
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381 views • May 19, 2022
video goes into the nature of the lipid nano particles used to deploy the covid jab mrna payload. These particles easily spread everywhere in the body, it's what they do. This video also talks about how the mrna is stopping the body's natural cancer prevention mechanisms, resulting in a rise in cancers and an increase in deaths.
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