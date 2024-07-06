BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

InfoWars - Most Banned Videos - The Men Who Killed Kennedy BANNED Episode 9; The Guilty Men - 7-03-2024
Oldyoti's Home Page
Oldyoti's Home Page
503 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
140 views • 10 months ago

Episode 9: The Guilty Men

The controversal 2003 History Channel documentary accusing Lyndon Johnson of being behind the assassination of President John Fitzgerald Kenendy.

“The Guilty Men,” the ninth episode of the “Men Who Killed Kennedy” series was dropped from the History Channel and removed from the DVD box set in 2004.

It centered on the theory of author Barr McClellan, a former lawyer in a firm that represented Johnson, in his book “Blood, Money & Power: How L.B.J. Killed J.F.K.”

Our Summer Kickoff Super Sale is NOW LIVE! Save up to 40% on our hottest products today!

Keywords
kennedylbjassassinationlyndon johnsonmen who killed kennedy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy