InfoWars - Most Banned Videos - The Men Who Killed Kennedy BANNED Episode 9; The Guilty Men - 7-03-2024

Episode 9: The Guilty Men

The controversal 2003 History Channel documentary accusing Lyndon Johnson of being behind the assassination of President John Fitzgerald Kenendy.

“The Guilty Men,” the ninth episode of the “Men Who Killed Kennedy” series was dropped from the History Channel and removed from the DVD box set in 2004.

It centered on the theory of author Barr McClellan, a former lawyer in a firm that represented Johnson, in his book “Blood, Money & Power: How L.B.J. Killed J.F.K.”

