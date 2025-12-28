Zero0 Hour silver is

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
21 followers
76 views • 1 day ago

The shit-hit-the-fan Friday the 26th of December.

There is a Positive road/right-of-Way out of here!

Get out of the A.I. ['DEAD end' corporate contract] trap.

"The fact is that we are not constrained by Third Party contracts at birth or at any other time.

The problem is that we don't have a name and the Given Name is not ours unless we accept it.

If we accept it, we must accept it conditionally in commerce, because we do not want to be held responsible for the spending of any foreign state.

If we don't accept it, we run the risk of being disregarded as a donor beneficiary" :

https://annavonreitz.com/misapplicationoflaw2.pdf

Something Big Is Coming And Governments Know It:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uiNGlTOa0Uk

We Are Entering Collapse Mode In The USA (Video):

https://www.rumormillnews.com/cgi-bin/forum.cgi?read=263295

#5688. International Public Notice: We're Not Bankrupt http://annavonreitz.com/notbankrupt2.pdf

#5690. International Public Notice: The Good "Bad" News http://annavonreitz.com/goodbadnews.pdf

