Scores of Gazans Gather at UN Shelters Desperate to Get Aid
The Gazan city of Rafah has been seeing masses of people gather at a UN distribution center to receive humanitarian aid as more than 1.1 million people are sheltering in 98 UN facilities in the south. We heard from some of those people
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.