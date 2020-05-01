Bursting Fed Bubble + Socialist-Style Lockdowns = 30 Million Unemployed

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A staggering 30 million Americans are unemployed in just 6 weeks. A calamity of this magnitude has been created by government action combined with the bursting of the biggest economic bubble to ever exist, courtesy of the Federal Reserve. Government "planning" is a total failure. Liberty is the only thing that can rescue America.