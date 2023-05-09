BRUUMMMMBAR THE GERMAN BUILDING DESTROYER AGAINST TANKS IN WAR THUNDER

The Brumbar was made to vaporize entire structures, like its bigger brother that could take down a block of them. But How will it do against tanks??? It sure can take a hit and I sure cant range the round in two less than perfect matches. Maybe more too come on this one???
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.