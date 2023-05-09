Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
BRUUMMMMBAR THE GERMAN BUILDING DESTROYER AGAINST TANKS IN WAR THUNDER
18 views
channel image
RDRIVER TANKERY and GAMING
Published 15 hours ago |
Shop nowDonate

The Brumbar was made to vaporize entire structures, like its bigger brother that could take down a block of them. But How will it do against tanks??? It sure can take a hit and I sure cant range the round in two less than perfect matches. Maybe more too come on this one???

Keywords
technologygamingtanksgermanwarthunder

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket