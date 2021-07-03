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3/07/21 Amerizuela: 2T$ Marxist Kill Shot-Undermine America, Cultural Revolution
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60 views • March 13, 2021
You Are Free TV again apologies for upside down....Brigheon has no answers.
3/07/21: Today, 1.9 Trillion “Covid Relief” Bill coerced thru Congress by a dictatorial measure called reconciliation. This is Build Back Fascist, with reconstruction of American businesses, arts, culture and Big Policy with fake money to remake America as a Globalist Moon Child.
To Support You Are Free TV:
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Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
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NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
Tetrogen sale ended 3/08/21 midnight
FOLLOW You Are Free TV:
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https://gab.com/youarefreetv
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/
How Stalin, bank robber and political grifter, starved the Ukraine:
https://www.drtenpenny.com
Please watch this great interview with Dr. Tenpenny: https://banned.video/watch?id=60428ea73282f82eeac060b0
Switzerland bans face coverings: https://bioreports.net/switzerland-narrowly-votes-to-ban-face-covering-in-public/
CDC shows that masks do nothing to prevent covid: https://nationalfile.com/numbers-in-the-new-cdc-report-destroy-the-case-for-mask-mandates/
M rna shots and prion disease: https://truthunmuted.org/beware-of-rna-based-vaccines-potentially-serious-injuries-the-risk-of-prion-disease/
Pope in Mosul, 1/12 of Christians survive after wars on Iraq since 2000: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/pope-francis-visits-former-isis-stronghold-mosul-iraq-thanks-president-donald-trump-eradication-caliphate-region/
Justice For Black Farmers Act: https://www.fox9.com/news/new-bill-aims-to-help-black-farmers
Vislack: https://www.desmoinesregister.com/story/money/agriculture/2021/02/23/us-senate-confirmation-vote-usda-tom-vilsack-president-joe-biden-cabinet/4389204001/
Soros finances $220M of race justice orgs: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/13/us/politics/george-soros-racial-justice-organizations.html
The Conscious Kid racket is funded by private grants: https://www.theconsciouskid.org/
https://www.wellsfargo.com/private-foundations/conscious-kids
Dianna Ortriz, Ursuline torture victim, dies at 62 of cancer: https://www.globalsistersreport.org/news/news/news/sr-dianna-ortiz-kidnapping-survivor-and-advocate-torture-victims-dies-62
WE ARE FREE!
Prayer Wave Worldwide for the Freedom of all Humanity!
3/07/21: Today, 1.9 Trillion “Covid Relief” Bill coerced thru Congress by a dictatorial measure called reconciliation. This is Build Back Fascist, with reconstruction of American businesses, arts, culture and Big Policy with fake money to remake America as a Globalist Moon Child.
To Support You Are Free TV:
Pay Pal: [email protected]
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
Tetrogen sale ended 3/08/21 midnight
FOLLOW You Are Free TV:
https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv
https://gab.com/youarefreetv
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/
How Stalin, bank robber and political grifter, starved the Ukraine:
https://www.drtenpenny.com
Please watch this great interview with Dr. Tenpenny: https://banned.video/watch?id=60428ea73282f82eeac060b0
Switzerland bans face coverings: https://bioreports.net/switzerland-narrowly-votes-to-ban-face-covering-in-public/
CDC shows that masks do nothing to prevent covid: https://nationalfile.com/numbers-in-the-new-cdc-report-destroy-the-case-for-mask-mandates/
M rna shots and prion disease: https://truthunmuted.org/beware-of-rna-based-vaccines-potentially-serious-injuries-the-risk-of-prion-disease/
Pope in Mosul, 1/12 of Christians survive after wars on Iraq since 2000: https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/03/pope-francis-visits-former-isis-stronghold-mosul-iraq-thanks-president-donald-trump-eradication-caliphate-region/
Justice For Black Farmers Act: https://www.fox9.com/news/new-bill-aims-to-help-black-farmers
Vislack: https://www.desmoinesregister.com/story/money/agriculture/2021/02/23/us-senate-confirmation-vote-usda-tom-vilsack-president-joe-biden-cabinet/4389204001/
Soros finances $220M of race justice orgs: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/13/us/politics/george-soros-racial-justice-organizations.html
The Conscious Kid racket is funded by private grants: https://www.theconsciouskid.org/
https://www.wellsfargo.com/private-foundations/conscious-kids
Dianna Ortriz, Ursuline torture victim, dies at 62 of cancer: https://www.globalsistersreport.org/news/news/news/sr-dianna-ortiz-kidnapping-survivor-and-advocate-torture-victims-dies-62
WE ARE FREE!
Prayer Wave Worldwide for the Freedom of all Humanity!
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