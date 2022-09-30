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BUSTED! COMPLETELY NAKED !! Absolutely Naked as Adam and EVE.. This is WORLD Changing. KING'S Coming
It's Time To Wake UP
It's Time To Wake UP
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160 views • September 30, 2022

"The Scriptures are Perfect and the Gift is a Confirming Witness to the Word.. The Bible says " every tongue that shall rise against thee in judgment thou shalt condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the Lord, and their righteousness is of me, saith the Lord."The Evidence SPEAKS For Itself...The Virgin = A DEAD SHEEP.....End of Story...

16 When I heard, my belly trembled; my lips quivered at the voice: rottenness entered into my bones, and I trembled in myself, that I might rest in the day of trouble: when he cometh up unto the people, he will invade them with his troops.


17 Although the fig tree shall not blossom, neither shall fruit be in the vines; the labour of the olive shall fail, and the fields shall yield no meat; the flock shall be cut off from the fold, and there shall be no herd in the stalls:


18 Yet I will rejoice in the Lord, I will joy in the God of my salvation.


19 The Lord God is my strength, and he will make my feet like hinds' feet, and he will make me to walk upon mine high places. To the chief singer on my stringed instruments."

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Jonathan's videos can be found on these venues:


Odysee (new channel): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

Odysee (old channel): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/

Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

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To view or download all of Jonathan's video and images see the links below:

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n

Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes gallery: https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend

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truthend of the worldjonathan kleck
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy