A Hero? Because a Rothschild Masonic Lackey with a Badge Doesn't Want To Take The Clot Shot?



➤ Zachary Kowing = 71 (Full Reduction) 71 (Single Reduction) 320 (Franc Baconis)..., just another Rothschild Masonic Hillbilly Douchebag Sellout.



Oregon trooper posts video from patrol car defying state vaccine mandate; placed on leave.



An Oregon trooper was placed on paid leave Wednesday for posting a video saying he will defy Gov. Kate Brown’s vaccine mandate and questioning not only the governor’s leadership but also those who follow her order.



Zachary Kowing, 29, has worked for the Oregon State Police for eight years and is assigned to the agency’s Bend office. He posted the video six days ago to an Instagram account with the handle “Blue Line Patriot.”



So many social media comments stating they think this guy and people like him are heroes because they're waking up to the fact their employers are trying to kill them and their families too? Give me a break..., I'm going to puke. Every new fake drama distraction is a 'birth-rite' coded Masonic 'born-to-be' script reading/following douchebag.



If it wasn't for these brainwashed pieces of MK-Ulatra Masonic shit-stains, we would be going through this fu*king Judeo-Masonic tyranny right now! So, what do we have now one field grade U.S. Marine and one Oregon State Trooper awake and speaking up to their CRIMINAL leadership? It's time to publish the private shareholders of the illegal central banks: Bank of England, Federal Reserve & the BIS and the bullsh*t will stop in it's TRACKS. Bank on it!



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