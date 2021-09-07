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Fact Checkers Do Study On Fact Checking, Possible Internet Takedown Blamed on Space Weather?
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53 views • September 07, 2021
Hey guys go home, it's over! The fact checkers have already done their job, no need to think for yourself just trust them you silly goose.
Sources:
https://www.iflscience.com/editors-blog/factchecking-is-actually-very-effective-in-challenging-disinformation/
https://dx.doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2104235118
https://i-d.vice.com/en_uk/article/4aveqn/internet-climate-crisis
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Poynter_Institute
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://www.twitter.com/dating_clown
https://www.instagram.com/clown_world_dating/
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Sources:
https://www.iflscience.com/editors-blog/factchecking-is-actually-very-effective-in-challenging-disinformation/
https://dx.doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2104235118
https://i-d.vice.com/en_uk/article/4aveqn/internet-climate-crisis
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Poynter_Institute
Clown World Dating:
https://www.clownworlddating.com
https://gab.com/ClownWorldDating
https://www.twitter.com/dating_clown
https://www.instagram.com/clown_world_dating/
https://www.facebook.com/clownworlddating
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