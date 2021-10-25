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Your Government prefers you have a Dangerous Experimental Jab or Die by Ventilator
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100 views • October 25, 2021
The Story of Ivermectin’ sheds light on the history & benefits of the drug and World Governments True intent. - .
Despite Doctor testimonials, clinical trials and international studies showing the efficacy of Ivermectin, mainstream media continues to suppress information regarding the drug as a treatment for COVID-19. - .
This is to shed light on the history and the benefits of Ivermectin by showing a video recently posted to Rumble by a user called ‘Temporarily Grounded.’ . - .
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𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 :
Credit & Appreciation To: OAN
One America News Network
𝗪𝗲 𝗸𝗻𝗼𝘄 - 𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝗮 𝘃𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗲 - 𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗶𝘀 𝗻𝗼 𝗩𝗶𝗿𝘂𝘀 - 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗧𝗵𝗼𝘀𝗲 𝗪𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗼 𝗷𝘂𝗺𝗽 𝗶𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁
This exposes the deliberate actions of World Governments and their true intent.
Despite Doctor testimonials, clinical trials and international studies showing the efficacy of Ivermectin, mainstream media continues to suppress information regarding the drug as a treatment for COVID-19. - .
This is to shed light on the history and the benefits of Ivermectin by showing a video recently posted to Rumble by a user called ‘Temporarily Grounded.’ . - .
.
𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 :
Credit & Appreciation To: OAN
One America News Network
𝗪𝗲 𝗸𝗻𝗼𝘄 - 𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝗮 𝘃𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗲 - 𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗶𝘀 𝗻𝗼 𝗩𝗶𝗿𝘂𝘀 - 𝗙𝗼𝗿 𝗧𝗵𝗼𝘀𝗲 𝗪𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗼 𝗷𝘂𝗺𝗽 𝗶𝗻 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁
This exposes the deliberate actions of World Governments and their true intent.
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