The Blueprint - Bible Based Marriage

There is no such thing as a perfect marriage, for there are no perfect people. Let alone finding two perfect people to create the perfect marriage. It has been said in the world that marriage is like “two ticks trying to figure out which one is the dog”- a sad, but true, observation of the world. The idea of getting married to get your own needs met is contrary to “Biblical Marriage”, of meeting each other’s needs. One being inward focused and the other being outward focused. True Biblical marriage is based upon creating a union of two souls - one flesh- and to be a servant to your partner. In its truest Biblical form, marriage is the creation of a union by which both parties blend into each other. Firmly creating an environment that to take care of your spouse first - is taking care of yourself. The world’s way is “I must take care of me, before I can take care of you.” This is not found in scripture. We will see that when we get married, we release control of ourselves to our spouse- and we are then bound by God to put them before ourselves.

